Gail D. Patterson
LANCASTER – Gail D. Patterson, 67, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.
Born in Washington, D.C., she was a daughter of the late M.J. Patterson and the late Creola Cunningham Roach.
Survivors include a daughter, Kisha Creola Patterson Gordon of Temple Hill, Md.; and brother, Clinton Patterson of Lancaster.
Graveside services are 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Bright Light Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. William S. Coleman. Face coverings are encouraged and social-distancing will be enforced.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

Published in The Lancaster News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
