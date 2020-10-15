Or Copy this URL to Share

LANCASTER – Gail D. Patterson, 67, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

Born in Washington, D.C., she was a daughter of the late M.J. Patterson and the late Creola Cunningham Roach.

Survivors include a daughter, Kisha Creola Patterson Gordon of Temple Hill, Md.; and brother, Clinton Patterson of Lancaster.

Graveside services are 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Bright Light Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. William S. Coleman. Face coverings are encouraged and social-distancing will be enforced.

Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store