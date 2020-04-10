WESTVILLE – Gail Rollings Stover, 60, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late William Henry Rollings and Margaret Loutee Deese Rollings. She was married to Alan K. Stover.

Survivors include her husband of the home; daughter, Lorie Stover of Bethune; brothers, Gary Rollings of Pageland, Timmy Rollings of Kershaw and Stanley Rollings of Lancaster; sister, Ann Powell of Lancaster; and a grandson.

Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday, April 11, at Damascus United Methodist Church Cemetery in Westville, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Eddie Usher and the Rev. Todd Montgomery.

The family will acknowledge friends following the service at the cemetery. Friends are also welcome at the home.

Memorials may be made to Damascus United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 506, Westville, SC 29175.

Baker Funeral Home is in charge.