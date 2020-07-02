1/
Garell Simpson
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Garell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Garell Simpson, 68, of Lancaster passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Novant Presbyterian Medical Center.
He was born June 23, 1952, in Monroe, N.C., a son of the late C.N. Simpson and Earlie Mae Howard Simpson. Mr. Simpson was a member of New Life Freewill Baptist Church. He was retired from Mecklenburg County as an electrical inspector. Mr. Simpson was a devoted family man who loved and cherished his wife, children and grandchildren.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Simpson was held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 3, at New Life Freewill Baptist Church, with the Rev. Doug Pate officiating.
Mr. Simpson is survived by his wife, Debra C. Simpson of Lancaster; two sons, Heath Simpson and his wife, Rachel, of Kannapolis, N.C., and Gabriel Simpson of Lancaster; two daughters, Gloria Simpson Lambert and her husband, Jody, of Tega Cay and Kristin Simpson of Mt. Pleasant; a stepson, Dylan Lawing of Raleigh, N.C.; a brother, Lannie Simpson of Concord; three sisters, Marty Pencie Motley and her husband, Harry, of Concord, Juanita Sharpe of Mooresville and Sheri Howard of Albemarle; eight grandchildren, Brianna Simpson, Morgan Jones, Haley Simpson, Ethan Lambert, Peyton Simpson, Eli Lambert, Chandler Broome and Katie Lambert; and one great-grandchild, Brylee Wilhelm.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenny Simpson and Harry Simpson; and one sister, Barbara Ann Marze.
The family will receive friends at their home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Life Freewill Baptist Church, 1622 Springdale Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Notes to the family may be left at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Simpson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jul. 2 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 286-5000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved