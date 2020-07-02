LANCASTER – Garell Simpson, 68, of Lancaster passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Novant Presbyterian Medical Center.
He was born June 23, 1952, in Monroe, N.C., a son of the late C.N. Simpson and Earlie Mae Howard Simpson. Mr. Simpson was a member of New Life Freewill Baptist Church. He was retired from Mecklenburg County as an electrical inspector. Mr. Simpson was a devoted family man who loved and cherished his wife, children and grandchildren.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Simpson was held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 3, at New Life Freewill Baptist Church, with the Rev. Doug Pate officiating.
Mr. Simpson is survived by his wife, Debra C. Simpson of Lancaster; two sons, Heath Simpson and his wife, Rachel, of Kannapolis, N.C., and Gabriel Simpson of Lancaster; two daughters, Gloria Simpson Lambert and her husband, Jody, of Tega Cay and Kristin Simpson of Mt. Pleasant; a stepson, Dylan Lawing of Raleigh, N.C.; a brother, Lannie Simpson of Concord; three sisters, Marty Pencie Motley and her husband, Harry, of Concord, Juanita Sharpe of Mooresville and Sheri Howard of Albemarle; eight grandchildren, Brianna Simpson, Morgan Jones, Haley Simpson, Ethan Lambert, Peyton Simpson, Eli Lambert, Chandler Broome and Katie Lambert; and one great-grandchild, Brylee Wilhelm.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenny Simpson and Harry Simpson; and one sister, Barbara Ann Marze.
The family will receive friends at their home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Life Freewill Baptist Church, 1622 Springdale Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Notes to the family may be left at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
