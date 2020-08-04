Or Copy this URL to Share

LANCASTER – Garfield Antonio McGriff, 49, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

He was a son of Garfield McGriff Sr. and Dianne Blackmon McGriff.

Survivors include daughter, O'Myeze Dawkins of Lancaster; sons, Paris A. Williams and Terrance Williams, both of Lancaster; father of Fredericksburg, Va.; mother of Lancaster; sister, Rosalyn McGriff-Elder of Lancaster; brother, Laffette A. McGriff of Lancaster; and 11 grandchildren.

Services are 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Revs. Kenneth Cauthen and Otis Lathan.

