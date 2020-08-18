LANCASTER – Gary Earl "Big Gary" Weathersbee Sr., 74, of Blackshear, Ga., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

Born in Gaffney, he was a son of the late Albert Fitzgerald Weathersbee and Mollie Naomi Bishop Weathersbee. He was married to Joyce L. Weathersbee.

Survivors include his wife of Lancaster; son, Gary E. Weathersbee Jr. of Hinesville, Ga.; daughter, Cassie Michael Weathersbee Mathews of Lancaster; brother, William Albert "Bill" Weathersbee of Columbia; sister, Minnie Jo W. Sibert of Augusta, Ga.; and five grandchildren.

Graveside services were 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by James Faile, with military honors.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Lancaster Funeral Home.

