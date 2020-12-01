1/1
Gary Stuart Parsons
1940 - 2020
LANCASTER – Gary Stuart Parsons, 80, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at MUSC Health-Lancaster Medical Center.
He was born on May 19, 1940, in Georgetown, the son of the late Victor Howell Parsons Sr. and Mavis McConnell Parsons.
Mr. Parsons served in the U.S. National Guard. He was a graduate of Winyah High School and was president of his senior class. Mr. Parsons was the owner of Gary Parsons Industries (GPI) and cofounder of Lancaster Pool & Spa. He was a member of the Jackson Masonic Lodge and the Jackson Shrine Club and was the past potentate of the Hejaz Shrine Temple in 2013. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren. Mr. Parsons was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church.
Mr. Parsons is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Williams Parsons; a son, Stuart Parsons (Susie); two daughters, Dianne Parsons Faile of Murrells Inlet and Darlene Parsons Blaash (David) of Middletown, Del.; seven grandchildren, Courtney Faile, Stephanie Hanson (Mark), Tripp Faile, Amanda Gantt, Ashley Moss (Brad), Harmony Parsons and Kadence Parsons; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Kenneth Parsons (Janet) of Williamsburg, Va.; and a sister, Phyllis Love (Lindsey) of Lancaster.
Mr. Parsons was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Victor Howell Parsons Jr.
A celebration of life memorial service for Mr. Parsons was 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, at St. Luke United Methodist Church. Burial was private.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1228 Providence Road, Lancaster, SC 29720; or Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Gary Parsons.

Published in The Lancaster News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
