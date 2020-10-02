1/1
Gene Morris Sistare
1954 - 2020
LANCASTER – Gene Morris Sistare, 66, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at his home.
He was born May 9, 1954, in Monroe, N.C., a son of the late Euclee Sistare and Lois Cooper Sistare, and was the husband of Ginny Smith-Sistare.
Morris was the co-owner and operator of Lancaster Pawn and Jewelry. He was a bench jeweler, goldsmith and general contractor. He loved making things with his hands. Morris served in the U.S. Navy. He was a simple, humble man. His hobbies included fishing, working in his garden, riding his motorcycle and spending time at the river. His joy in life came from his family. Morris was a member of Second Baptist Church.
Morris is survived by his wife of 31 years, Ginny Smith-Sistare; his children, a beloved daughter, Stephanie Sistare Ghent (Justin), Reagan Faile-Pilcher (Jeff) of Rock Hill, Greg Faile (Taylor) of Lancaster and Mary Frances Blackmon and her husband (Jon) of Lancaster; 12 grandchildren, Wyatt Ghent, Cade Ghent, Jade Infinger, James Infinger, Sarah Katherine Pilcher, Joseph Pilcher, Brody Faile, Holden Faile, Caydence Blackmon, Ashton Blackmon, Anna Laura Blackmon and Ryder Watkins; two brothers, Skeet Sistare (Glenda) and Richard Sistare (Sheri); two sisters, Yvonne Krimminger (Chip) and Renea Griffin (David), all of Lancaster; and special family friends, Justin and Kim Watkins.
Morris was preceded in death by his parents.
The celebration of life funeral service for Morris will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by Dr. Trent McLaughlin. Entombment will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., one hour prior to the service, at Burgess Funeral Home; and suggest in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ground 40, 303 Dale St., Monroe, NC 28112.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, is caring for the family of Morris Sistare.

Published in The Lancaster News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
