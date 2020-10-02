LANCASTER – Gene Morris Sistare, 66, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at his home.
He was born May 9, 1954, in Monroe, N.C., a son of the late Euclee Sistare and Lois Cooper Sistare, and was the husband of Ginny Smith-Sistare.
Morris was the co-owner and operator of Lancaster Pawn and Jewelry. He was a bench jeweler, goldsmith and general contractor. He loved making things with his hands. Morris served in the U.S. Navy. He was a simple, humble man. His hobbies included fishing, working in his garden, riding his motorcycle and spending time at the river. His joy in life came from his family. Morris was a member of Second Baptist Church.
Morris is survived by his wife of 31 years, Ginny Smith-Sistare; his children, a beloved daughter, Stephanie Sistare Ghent (Justin), Reagan Faile-Pilcher (Jeff) of Rock Hill, Greg Faile (Taylor) of Lancaster and Mary Frances Blackmon and her husband (Jon) of Lancaster; 12 grandchildren, Wyatt Ghent, Cade Ghent, Jade Infinger, James Infinger, Sarah Katherine Pilcher, Joseph Pilcher, Brody Faile, Holden Faile, Caydence Blackmon, Ashton Blackmon, Anna Laura Blackmon and Ryder Watkins; two brothers, Skeet Sistare (Glenda) and Richard Sistare (Sheri); two sisters, Yvonne Krimminger (Chip) and Renea Griffin (David), all of Lancaster; and special family friends, Justin and Kim Watkins.
Morris was preceded in death by his parents.
The celebration of life funeral service for Morris will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by Dr. Trent McLaughlin. Entombment will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., one hour prior to the service, at Burgess Funeral Home; and suggest in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ground 40, 303 Dale St., Monroe, NC 28112.
