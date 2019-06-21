Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Carlyle Henley. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born Jan. 31, 1945, in Bennettsville, a son of the late Cletus Ford Henley Jr. and Mary Alice

Mr. Henley received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Clemson University and Master's of Education and educational specialist degrees from Winthrop University. He retired after more than 40 years of service as an administrator and teacher. He was an avid Clemson fan and IPTAY member for over 39 years. Mr. Henley enjoyed fishing, crocheting, working in his yard and building garden ponds. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his grandchildren, who lovingly referred to him as "DeeDee." He was a former Boy Scouts leader at First Lancaster ARP Church and a baseball player at Clemson University. Mr. Henley was a member of First Lancaster ARP Church, where he formerly served as deacon and elder.

Mr. Henley is survived by his wife of 46 years, Martha "Mott" Barton Henley; a son, Carlyle Barton Henley and his wife, Andrea; and three grandchildren, Hayleigh Skiba, Sarah Henley and Bryce Henley.

Mr. Henley was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Ford Henley and Bill Henley.

The celebration of life funeral service for Mr. Henley will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Lancaster First ARP Church, officiated by the Rev. Kyle Sims. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends following the graveside service at Lancaster Memorial Park and suggest memorial contributions be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611, or First Lancaster ARP Church, PO Box 864, Lancaster, SC 29721.

An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at

