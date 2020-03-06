George Edward Roberts Jr. (1935 - 2020)
    - Lucero Ortega
    - Gay Oliver
    - Carol Brundage
    - Ruth Tutor
INDIAN LAND – George Edward Roberts Jr., 84, died Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Born in Youngstown, Ohio, he was a son of the late George Edward Roberts Sr. and Ilo Ferguson Roberts. He was married to Margaret Jane Kemmery Roberts.
Survivors include his wife of the home; sons, Patrick Scott Roberts of Akron, Ohio, and Jeff Kimmery; daughters, Dianne Lynn Letterman of Mexico, Bonnie Good of Charlotte and Debbie O'Connor of Waxhaw, N.C.; brother, John Roberts of Florida; sister, Janet Roberts of California; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home and Cremation is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 7, 2020
