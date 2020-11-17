LANCASTER – George Howard Haire, 85, of Lancaster passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Atrium Health – Main in Charlotte.
He was born July 23, 1935, in Lancaster, a son of the late John Wesley Haire and Etta Josephine Eubanks Haire.
Mr. Haire retired from the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office as a lieutenant with 30 years of service. He was a Mason and member of Jackson Lodge No. 53 and had been the owner and operator of the diner "Mac's Lunch" on Main Street.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Haire was held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the chapel of Lancaster Funeral Home, with the Revs. Larry Plyler and Michael Austin officiating, with scripture and prayer at the gravesite at the Lancaster Memorial Park.
Mr. Haire is survived by his wife, Mary H. Haire; three daughters, Linda Catone, Brenda Snipes and Wanda Hinson Reynolds; two sisters, Mary Wright of Great Falls and Josephine Rogers of Marion; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
The family received friends from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Lancaster Funeral Home, and other times at the home.
The family asked that all attendees practice social-distancing and wearing a mask was optional.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.
