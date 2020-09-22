1/
George Jackson "Jack" Seegars Sr.
KERSHAW – George Jackson "Jack" Seegars Sr., 88, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.
He was a son of the late Richard Wilson Seegars and Mamie Angeline Gardner Seegars. He was married to Ruby Lucas Seegars.
Survivors include his wife; eight children; sister, Lucy Mae Twitty; 19 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services are 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Haile Gold Mine Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Tim Steen, with burial in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends following the service in the cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Home Care and Hospice of Lancaster, 901 West Meeting Street, #201, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Baker Funeral Home is in charge.

Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
