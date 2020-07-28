1/
George R. Stewart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – George R. Stewart, 82, died Sunday, July 26, 2020.
He was a son of the late Richard Stewart and the late Ammie Stewart.
Survivors include daughter, Daphne Stewart Adams of Atlanta; sons, Robert Clay Stewart and Torrey Stewart, both of Lancaster; and three grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Jacob Chisolm, with burial at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Waxhaw, N.C.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved