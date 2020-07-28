Or Copy this URL to Share

LANCASTER – George R. Stewart, 82, died Sunday, July 26, 2020.

He was a son of the late Richard Stewart and the late Ammie Stewart.

Survivors include daughter, Daphne Stewart Adams of Atlanta; sons, Robert Clay Stewart and Torrey Stewart, both of Lancaster; and three grandchildren.

Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Jacob Chisolm, with burial at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Waxhaw, N.C.

