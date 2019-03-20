Obituary Guest Book View Sign

LANCASTER – Mr. George Ray Brown, 80, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at MUSC Health-Lancaster.

He was born Jan. 10, 1939, in Jonesville, a son of the late Rev. John Wilkes Brown and Lena Gault Brown and was the husband of Brenda Dickens Brown.

Mr. Brown was a graduate of Clemson University and retired from Springs Industries as plant manager. Following his retirement with Springs, he became part owner of Springfield LLC. After retiring from Springfield, he was employed with Allen Tate Realtors as a realtor. Ray loved Clemson, was an avid football fan and enjoyed attending their games. He was a member of a special group of friends that called themselves "the NASCAR group." He was also a founding member of The Dream Team Foundation. Ray enjoyed serving his church members during their Wednesday night dinners. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Lancaster.

Mr. Brown is survived by his wife of 57 years and the love of his life, Brenda Brown; two daughters, Lisa Brown Williams and Diana Brown Knight and her husband, Kevin; and five grandchildren, Paul Britt Knight and his wife, Lauren, David Houston Williams, Nicholas Grant Knight, Brian Ray Williams and Ashley Elizabeth Williams.

Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John W. Brown Jr.; and a sister, Betty Brown Musgrave.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday evening, March 18, at Burgess Funeral Home.

The funeral service for Mr. Brown will be private.

For those who wish, the family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to The Dream Team Foundation, PO Box 1537, Lancaster, SC 29721 or the LSPCA, PO Box 3042, Lancaster, SC 29721.

1800 Charlotte Highway

Lancaster , SC 29721

Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 20, 2019

