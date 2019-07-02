LANCASTER – Ms. Geraldine Gillespie Wall, 88, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at her home.
She was born March 22, 1931, in Graham, N.C., a daughter of the late Howard Gillespie and Beulah Childress Gillespie. She was married first to the late Winfred Purdy and later to the late Ernest Wall.
Ms. Wall retired from Fieldcrest Cannon and following retirement, she enjoyed working as a Walmart greeter. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and loved working with her flowers. She was affectionately known as "Mema" and was a member of First Baptist Church.
Ms. Wall is survived by a daughter, Sandra Purdy Macy and her husband, Sammy, of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Shawn Macy and his wife, Lora, and Winki Poynor and her husband, Lance; four great-grandchildren, Darren Macy and wife, Ashlyn, Trey Macy, Cade Poynor and Chloe Poynor; and one great-great-grandchild, Roland Macy.
The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Burgess Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of South Carolina, 311 N. Main Street, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Published in The Lancaster News on July 3, 2019