LANCASTER – Geraldine Houze Goode, 80, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Robert Houze and the late Marvaline Wilson Houze.

Survivors include daughter, Apostle Dr. Altheresa Goode Howard of Lancaster; brother, Thomas O.E. Houze of Lancaster; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Services are 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.

