Geraldine Houze Goode
LANCASTER – Geraldine Houze Goode, 80, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Robert Houze and the late Marvaline Wilson Houze.
Survivors include daughter, Apostle Dr. Altheresa Goode Howard of Lancaster; brother, Thomas O.E. Houze of Lancaster; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.

Published in The Lancaster News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
