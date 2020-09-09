LANCASTER – Geraldine Price Smith, 77, of Marshville, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Charles Odell Belk and Beatrice Wright Belk. She was married to the late Osborne Barnette Price and later to Sandy Jr. Smith.

Survivors include her husband of Marshville; sons, Clarence "Leo" Price and Toby O. Price, both of Lancaster; daughters, Lori Ann Todd of Lancaster and Tammy Salazar of South Carolina; sisters, Diane Hodge and Linda Grace Wright, both of Lancaster, and Eva Nell Pitts of Gastonia, N.C.; stepsons, Chris Smith of Albemarle, Tim Smith and Eric Smith, both of Marshville; stepdaughters, Ann Tweed of Midland and Melissa Brown of Marshville; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services are 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at the Chapel of Lancaster Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Eddie Beck, with burial at Lancaster Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Lancaster Funeral Home.

