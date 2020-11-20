1/1
Gladys (Huey) Cox
1935 - 2020
LANCASTER – Gladys Huey Cox, 85, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Atrium Health Main.
She was born April 9, 1935, in Lancaster, the daughter of the late William David Huey and Virginia Helms Huey. She was the wife of the late James Eldridge Cox for 35 years. 
Mrs. Cox was an avid genealogist. She was author of Unity ARP Church Histories and Tirzah Presbyterian Church Bible Society. Mrs. Cox was a lifelong (6th generation) member of Unity ARP Church, where she was attended the Montgomery Sunday School Class and Carson/Sherer Circle. She was the organist for 65 years. She also was past president of the UWM and Catawba Presbyterial and served on the Synodical Executive Board. 
Mrs. Cox is survived by two sons, David E. Cox (Laura) and James Phillip Cox (Robin); her daughter, Jennifer C. Deason (Tommy); six grandchildren, Jonathan Cox (Kandice), Matthew Cox, Andrew Cox, Renea Norcia (Kyle), Alayna Deason and Emma Deason; and one great-grandchild, Westley Parker Cox.
Mrs. Cox was preceded in death by her husband, James Cox; her parents; and her brother, Harold Joe Huey.
The celebration of life service for Mrs. Cox will be 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Unity ARP Church, officiated by the Rev. Charles Hammond. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Gladys's name to Unity ARP Church, 3495 Unity Church Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.  
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Gladys Cox.

Published in The Lancaster News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
