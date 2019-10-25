Gloria Stewart McNeal, 65, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Heyward Sr. and Eller Ree Reid Stewart and was married to Joshua Vernell McNeal Sr.
Survivors include children, Joshua McNeal Jr. of Rock Hill, Justin McNeal of Lawrenceville, Ga., and Jeremy McNeal of Rock Hill; sisters, Lottie Allen, Creola Stinson, Lula Mungo and Lillie Clyburn, all of Lancaster, and Mattie Longmire of Rock Hill; and three grandchildren.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Williford Sowell, with burial at New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Viewing was 1-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and the family received friends from 5-6 p.m. at Stewart Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 26, 2019