LEXINGTON – Glynn Nicholas Cureton, 61, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
He was the son of the late Robert Lee Cureton Sr. and Louise Clyburn Cureton and was married to Cynthia Coleman Cureton.
Survivors include wife; sons, Marchello S. Cureton and Corbyn M. Cureton, both of Rock Hill, and Devarus Coleman; daughters, Tollira Nicholette Cureton of Rock Hill and Tiana Cureton of Charlotte; brothers, Robert Lee Cureton II, Jerome K. Cureton and Timoth Cureton, all of Lancaster; and three grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Pleasant Ridge Presbyterian Church, officiated by the Rev. Howard Cureton.
McMullen Funeral Home of Lancaster is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 19, 2019