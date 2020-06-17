Grace Barton Jordan
SUMTER – Grace Barton Jordan, 87, wife of the late John Randolph Jordan, died on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at NHC of Sumter.
Born and raised in Lancaster, she was a daughter of the late Thomas M. Barton and Ruth Caskey Barton. Grace was a lifelong member of Douglas Presbyterian Church in Lancaster. She was very active in the church with her circles and teaching Sunday school for many years. She was a stay-at-home mom, raising her children and making a home for her family. She also served as a teacher's aide with the Department of Disability and Special Needs in Lancaster. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Grace is survived by a son, Fred Vernon Phipps and his wife, Angie, of Lancaster; two daughters, Rene Boylston and her husband, Lee, of Aiken and Anna Jordan Stevens of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Amy Wilson and her husband, Kurt, of Sumter, Ryan Robinson of Aiken, Nate Phipps of Lancaster and Catherine Snipes and her husband, Mitchell, of Lancaster; seven great-grandchildren, Walker Wilson, Reese Wilson, Lee Wilson, Wyatt Snipes, Elliott Snipes, Sydney Robinson and James Robinson; and a sister, Patsy Barton Mathews of Hartsville.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by three brothers, Tommy Barton, Hugh Barton and Edwin Barton; and a sister, Aggie Barton-Jones.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at the Douglas Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
The family would like to express gratitude to National Healthcare Sumter and Medical Services of America Home Health and Hospice, Sumter, for their loving care and support.
Memorials may be made to Douglas Presbyterian Church, 2325 Sunday Place, Lancaster, 29720.
Visit www.bullockfuneralhome.com to sign the family's guest book.
The family has chosen Bullock Funeral Home for the arrangements.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Douglas Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bullock Funeral Home
1190 Wilson Hall Road
Sumter, SC 29150
803-469-3400
