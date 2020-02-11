LANCASTER – Grace Rebecca Revels, 20, of Lancaster passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
She was born Oct. 3, 1999, in Lancaster, a daughter of Marty Eugene Revels and Connie Jo Corcoran Revels and James Hodge.
Gracie was very athletic and sports-minded. Playing softball was her passion. She was a student at USC Union on an athletic scholarship. She was an integral part of the team, playing in the catcher's position. Gracie was named to the NJCAA All Region X softball team. She was majoring in special education and was scheduled to graduate in May.
A service to celebrate the life of Gracie will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Second Baptist Church with the Rev. Austin Trammel officiating.
Miss Revels is survived by her parents, Marty Eugene Revels and Connie Jo Corcoran Revels of Lancaster; a brother, Joshua Revels of Lancaster; a sister, Savannah Revels of Lancaster; a niece, Erin Markel of Kershaw; her grandparents, Nay Revels, George Revels, Hugh Crenshaw, Mary Crenshaw and James Corcoran; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Second Baptist Church.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Miss Revels.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 12, 2020