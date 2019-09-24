KERSHAW – Mrs. Grace T. Clyburn, loving wife of the late Henry Lewis Clyburn, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in her sleep at her home.
Born in Kershaw, she was a daughter of the late John Samuel Truesdale and Grace Emma Clyburn Truesdale.
Mrs. Clyburn was a sales clerk at Dodd's Dime Store for 40 years. She was a former member of the garden club and enjoyed playing bridge, working crossword puzzles and riding around town. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and visiting with people.
Surviving are sons, Henry Maxwell "Max" Clyburn of Lancaster and Lewis T. "Terry" Clyburn and his wife, Pam, of Kershaw; daughter, Graceann C. Jones and her husband, Charles, of Kershaw; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Stephen L. Truesdale; sisters, Carolyn T. Carmichael and Dorothy Truesdale; daughter-in-law, Ruth S. Clyburn; and a son-in-law, Phillip C. Baker.
A service of worship to celebrate the life of Mrs. Clyburn was held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, at Kershaw Evangelical Presbyterian Church, where she was a member, officiated by the Revs. Scott Mosley and Edgar McCall. Burial followed in the Kershaw City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to Kershaw Evangelical Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 611, Kershaw, S.C. 29067.
Baker Funeral Home is serving the Clyburn family.
Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 25, 2019