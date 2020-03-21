KERSHAW – Grace Weaver Riffle, 98, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Born in Lordstown, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Lynn Ferguson and Bessie Bailey Ferguson. She was first married to the late Rev. Earl Weaver, and then to the late Allen Riffle.
Survivors include son, Edwin "Ed" Weaver of Stoneridge, N.Y.; daughter, Linda M. Riffle of Kershaw; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Services are 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, at James Funeral Home in Newton Falls, Ohio, with burial at Pineview Cemetery in Warren, Ohio.
Calling hours are 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at James Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lancaster, 901 W. Meeting St., Suite 201, Lancaster, SC 29720; Kindred Hospice, 223 Herlong Ave., Suite 120, Rock Hill, SC 29732; or Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory and James Funeral Home are in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 21, 2020