LANCASTER – Grady Edward "Ticky" Hudson, 61, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

He was a son of the late Gene Hudson and Doris McManus Hudson.

Survivors include daughters, Amanda Hudson and Crystal Hudson, both of Lancaster; brothers, Randy Hudson and John Hudson; and two grandsons.

Services were 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home Chapel.

The family received friends following the service at their home, 1718 Gene Hudson Drive, Lancaster.

