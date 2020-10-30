1/
Grady Edward "Ticky" Hudson
1959 - 2020
LANCASTER – Grady Edward "Ticky" Hudson, 61, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
He was a son of the late Gene Hudson and Doris McManus Hudson.
Survivors include daughters, Amanda Hudson and Crystal Hudson, both of Lancaster; brothers, Randy Hudson and John Hudson; and two grandsons.
Services were 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home Chapel.
The family received friends following the service at their home, 1718 Gene Hudson Drive, Lancaster.

Published in The Lancaster News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
