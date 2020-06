LANCASTER – Grayson Tyler Lucas, infant, died Friday, May 29, 2020.He was the son of Chloe Susanna Jeffers and Steven Darryl Lucas Jr.Survivors include his parents; siblings, Hunter Lucas, Steven Lucas III, Paisley Lucas, Serenity Lucas and Coraline Lucas; maternal grandparents, Susan and John Jeffers; paternal grandparents, Steven Lucas Sr. and Lisa Lucas; and great-grandparents, Betty Cauthen, Hazel Roberts and Jane Lucas.Services are private.Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , Memorial Department, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge.