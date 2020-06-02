LANCASTER – Grayson Tyler Lucas, infant, died Friday, May 29, 2020.
He was the son of Chloe Susanna Jeffers and Steven Darryl Lucas Jr.
Survivors include his parents; siblings, Hunter Lucas, Steven Lucas III, Paisley Lucas, Serenity Lucas and Coraline Lucas; maternal grandparents, Susan and John Jeffers; paternal grandparents, Steven Lucas Sr. and Lisa Lucas; and great-grandparents, Betty Cauthen, Hazel Roberts and Jane Lucas.
Services are private.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Department, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.