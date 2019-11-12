Gregory Darryl Ray, 53, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
He was the son of Peggy Roberts Austin and the late Charles Wayne Ray and was married to Sherry Carter Ray.
Survivors include daughters, Kayla Ray and Taylor Ray; sons, Greg Ray, Cody Ray, Matthew Ray and Nick Wheeler; sisters, Sharon "Shay" Ray and Michelle Moore; and 11 grandchildren.
Services were 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Jerry Hartley Funeral, officiated by the Rev. Doug Pate, with burial at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family received friends from 1-2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the funeral home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 13, 2019