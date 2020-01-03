Gregory John Allen, 52, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.
He was the son of James Climet Allen and the late Fredi Maria Floyd. He was married to Evelyn Anthony Allen.
Survivors include his wife of Kershaw; daughters, Leshet Anthony of Kershaw, Chaunzi Anthony of Teaneck, N.J., and Tarsheena Ames of Harrison, N.Y.; sons, Morris Allen of Kershaw, DaShawn and Andre Statford, both of Queens, N.Y., and Gregory J. Conway or Greensboro, N.Y.; his father; brothers, James Allen and Jeffery Allen, both of Manhattan, N.Y.; and seven grandchildren.
Services were 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Stewart Funeral Home, officiated by the Revs. Jerusha Gaither and Eddie Moore, with burial in Highland Height Cemetery in Kershaw.
Viewing was 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Stewart Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 4, 2020