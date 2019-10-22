KERSHAW – Harold Joe Phillips, 85, of Kershaw died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
He was the son of the late Samuel Steve Phillips and Annie Bell Rollins Phillips. He was married to Earlene Cauthen Phillips.
Survivors include wife; sons, Joey Phillips and Keith Phillips; brother, Marcus Phillips; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Services were 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, in the sanctuary of Laurel Hill Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Michael Owens and Pastor Joey Phillips, with burial with military honors at the Kershaw City Cemetery.
The family received friends at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the church and at other times at the home.
Memorials may be made to Laurel Hill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 368, Kershaw, S.C. 29067.
Baker Funeral Home was in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 23, 2019