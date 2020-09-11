LANCASTER – Harold "Buddy" Thomas Johnson Sr. of Lancaster was a wonderful husband, father and friend who was loved and will be missed and will always be cherished. He passed away at his home surrounded by family and friends.
The funeral service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home. The Rev. Mitch Ingram of Freedom Freewill Baptist Church will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Burgess Funeral Home. Burial will follow the funeral at Lancaster Memorial Park.
Buddy was born in Lancaster on Jan. 14, 1935, and was the oldest of 14 children. Buddy was a loving husband and friend to Theresa Carnes Johnson, married Dec. 16, 1978. They were married 41 years.
Buddy worked as a loom fixer for Springs Industries, but the call of working on cars pulled at him until he opened his own garage. He also worked for Sonny Bowers Dodge for 20 years before his final garage opened and until retirement from Johnson's Transmissions. Buddy had a passion for all racing, and you could find him every Saturday night at Lancaster Speedway. When he gave up driving, he enjoyed being part of the Jumping Joe and Leaping Lonnie teams. Go-kart racing was also something he enjoyed doing with his children and grandchildren.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Johnson and Annie S. Johnson; as well as his daughter, Hazel Ann Johnson, and son, Harold T. Johnson Jr. (Little Buddy); brothers, Charles Johnson and Mendel Johnson; and sisters, Dois Carter, Ruth Jordan, Bobbie Jean Poston, Mollie Roddey and Sara Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa; his four children, Regina Tant of Edgemoor, Lisa Stogner (Scott), Brandon Johnson and Sharae Johnson of Lancaster; his grandchildren, Chris Tant, Justin Johnson, Stephen Clyburn, Sienna Earl, Blake Johnson, Brynely Johnson and Camryn Johnson; his great-grandchildren, Ryder Tant, Deven Sanders and Dalton and Hunter Clyburn; great-great grandchildren, Faith and Luna Tant; his brothers, Jackson Lee Johnson, Joe Johnson (Glen), Lonnie Johnson (Sherry), Tommy Johnson and Jamey Johnson of Lancaster; his sisters, Faye Kersey, Sue Hollins of Lancaster, Agnes Cauthen (Ronnie) of Texas and Ann Arrington of Pageland; and his special little friend, Preston Thomas Wilson. Buddy also leaves behind his loyal companion, Bruno.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eight Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
