Hattie Bell Barnes Mingo, 84, died Monday, April 15, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Sam Addison and Estell Tate Mingo and was married to the late Willie Barnes Jr.
Survivors include sons, Albert L. Barnes of Heath Springs and Billy Barnes of Lancaster; daughters, Willa B. Harris of Upper Marlboro, Md., Barbara B. McIlwain of Lancaster and Jacquelyn Rushing of Heath Springs; brothers, Sam Mingo Jr. and Winthrop Mingo, both of Washington, D.C., Willie R. Mingo and the Rev. George Mingo, both of Heath Springs, and Henry H. Mingo of Buffalo, N.Y.; a sister, Mable Ferrell of Bridgeport, Conn.; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at Cedar Rock Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Jerusha Gaither and George Mingo, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 1-5 p.m. Friday, April 19, and the family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m.
Stewart Funeral Home is in charge.
Stewart Funeral Home
4893 Kershaw Camden Highway
Heath Springs, SC 29058
(803) 273-8811
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 17, 2019