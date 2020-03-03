LANCASTER – Hayes Young, 77, of Lancaster, widower of Hosea Sims Young, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Harris Hospice in Charlotte.
He was born Feb. 19, 1943, in Sylva, N.C., a son of the late Herbert Young and Nora Queen Young.
Mr. Young loved his family, woodworking, wrestling, watching the weather and being outdoors. He enjoyed NASCAR and was a Richard Petty fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Young will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the chapel of Lancaster Funeral Home, with the Revs. Marvin Tennant and the Raymond Satterfield officiating. Entombment will be in the Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Mr. Young is survived by four sons, Roland Young and his wife, April, Cecil C. Young and his wife, Hope, Jason Young and Aaron Young, all of Lancaster; three daughters, Sheila Satterfield and her husband, Raymond, of Fort Lawn, Robin Helms and her husband, Charles, and Marilynn Knight, all of Lancaster; two brothers, Walter Young of Sylva and Jack Young of Kershaw; a sister, Gladys Webb of Cullowhee, N.C.; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Young was preceded in death by a daughter, Rose Marie Young, and several brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Lancaster Funeral Home, and other times at his home.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
