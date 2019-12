LANCASTER – Mrs. Hazel Aneta Stanley Mitchell, 89, of Lancaster, widow of Branan Werts Mitchell, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at MUSC-Lancaster.She was born Nov. 22, 1930, in Hampton, a daughter of the late Geddes Eugene Stanley and Hazle Pulaski Stanley.Mrs. Mitchell attended Limestone College, the University of South Carolina and received her associates degree from USC Lancaster. She was a teacher's assistant with Lancaster County Schools until her retirement. Mrs. Mitchell was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.Mrs. Mitchell is survived by daughter, Lezah Mitchell McDuffie of Lancaster; son, Edward Stanley Mitchell and his wife, Anne, of Saluda; grandchildren, Adam, Jarrett and Ryan McDuffie; great-grandchildren, George, Maverick and Neva; and sister-in-law, Anne Ella Adams and her husband, Dale, of Saluda.She was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Stanley.The family wishes to give a special thank you to her caregiver, Debra Cousar.A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Mitchell will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, from the graveside at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Steven Pace officiating.The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8, at New Hope Baptist Church, and at other times at the home of Mrs. Mitchell.Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, 3731 Lynwood Drive, Lancaster, SC 29720; or to Lancaster SPCA, P.O. Box 3042, Lancaster, SC 29721.Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com. Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Mitchell.