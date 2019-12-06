LANCASTER – Mrs. Hazel Aneta Stanley Mitchell, 89, of Lancaster, widow of Branan Werts Mitchell, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at MUSC-Lancaster.
She was born Nov. 22, 1930, in Hampton, a daughter of the late Geddes Eugene Stanley and Hazle Pulaski Stanley.
Mrs. Mitchell attended Limestone College, the University of South Carolina and received her associates degree from USC Lancaster. She was a teacher's assistant with Lancaster County Schools until her retirement. Mrs. Mitchell was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.
Mrs. Mitchell is survived by daughter, Lezah Mitchell McDuffie of Lancaster; son, Edward Stanley Mitchell and his wife, Anne, of Saluda; grandchildren, Adam, Jarrett and Ryan McDuffie; great-grandchildren, George, Maverick and Neva; and sister-in-law, Anne Ella Adams and her husband, Dale, of Saluda.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Stanley.
The family wishes to give a special thank you to her caregiver, Debra Cousar.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Mitchell will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, from the graveside at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Steven Pace officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8, at New Hope Baptist Church, and at other times at the home of Mrs. Mitchell.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, 3731 Lynwood Drive, Lancaster, SC 29720; or to Lancaster SPCA, P.O. Box 3042, Lancaster, SC 29721.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 7, 2019