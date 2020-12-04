LANCASTER – Hazel L. Clark, 73, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

He was a son of the late Christine Clark.

Survivors include sons, Corey Clark and Timothy Ingram, both of Lancaster, and Mario Reid of Charlotte; daughters, Karen Bouknight of Atlanta, Lisa Clark and Gloria Medley, both of Lancaster; brother, Lonnie Clark of Lancaster; sisters, Bertha M. Woodson of Huntersville, N.C., Betty L. Jones, Mary A. McGriff and Brenda K. McIlwain of Lancaster; and 17 grandchildren.

Services are 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

