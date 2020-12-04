1/
Hazel Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Hazel L. Clark, 73, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.
He was a son of the late Christine Clark.
Survivors include sons, Corey Clark and Timothy Ingram, both of Lancaster, and Mario Reid of Charlotte; daughters, Karen Bouknight of Atlanta, Lisa Clark and Gloria Medley, both of Lancaster; brother, Lonnie Clark of Lancaster; sisters, Bertha M. Woodson of Huntersville, N.C., Betty L. Jones, Mary A. McGriff and Brenda K. McIlwain of Lancaster; and 17 grandchildren.
Services are 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved