KERSHAW – Hazel "Bud" Kelly, 74, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
He was the son of the late John Kelly and the late Nettie Drakeford Kelly and was the husband of Annie M. Kelly.
Survivors include daughter, Lisa Thompson of Conyers, Ga.; sisters, Clara Wade of Lancaster, and Nan Hayden of Nashville, Tenn.; and brother, Clinton Kelly of Charleston.
Services are 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Randy Grove, with burial at Highland Height Cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Crawford Funeral Home in Kershaw.
Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 25, 2019