KERSHAW – Hazel Nelson Sowell, 94, died Sunday, May 17, 2020.
He was a son of the late Grover Cleveland Sowell and Lilly Coates Sowell. He was married to the late Viola Williams Sowell.
Survivors include children, Barbara S. Lewis of Lancaster, Ronald N. Sowell and Carolyn S. Truesdale, both of Kershaw; six grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services are 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at Thorn Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Heath Springs, officiated by the Revs. Steve Mackey and Keith Coates, with burial in the church cemetery. Military honors and Masonic rites will be rendered.
Memorials may be made to Thorn Hill Baptist Church, 2587 Kershaw Country Club Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 20, 2020