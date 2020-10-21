1/
Hazle Cauthen
Hazle Cauthen, 73, died Oct. 16, 2020. 
He was the son of the late Milburn and Sadie Cauthen.
Survivors include his wife, Gennell Cauthen; one son, Clint Cauthen; one granddaughter and three grandsons; one great-granddaughter; three sisters, Kathy McWhirter (Leroy), Thresa Leak and Rita Cauthen; and one brother, Cecil Dixon.
Viewing was 1-6 p.m. Oct. 20 at McMullen Funeral Home, 403 Clinton Ave., Lancaster.
A graveside service will be 2 p.m. today, Oct. 21, at Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Waldo Robinson, with burial in the church cemetery.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge.

Published in The Lancaster News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
