KERSHAW – Heather Dyan Sims Martin, 30, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Born in Albany, Ga., she was a daughter of Tony Hazel Sims and Angeline Dianne Hilliard Sims. She was married to Larry Dale Martin.

Survivors include her parents; husband; son, Erik Logan Martin; daughter, Skylar Amanda Hope Martin; sister, Alicyn Samantha Sims; and brothers, Malcom Edward Williamson and Tony Christopher Sims.

Graveside services are 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Open Arms Baptist Church Cemetery, 5401 Lockhart Road, Kershaw, officiated by the Rev. Thomas Sullivan.

The family will be at the home of her sister at 4714 Catawba Road, Kershaw, and will also greet friends following the graveside service at the cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Baker Funeral Home, 210 E. Hilton St., Kershaw, SC 29067 to help with funeral expenses.

Baker Funeral Home is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store