Heather Nichole (Cullins) Greene (1979 - 2020)
CLOVER – Heather Nichole Cullins Greene, 40, of Clover passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, in Charlotte.
She was born June 13, 1979, in Gaston County, N.C., a daughter of Linda Wiggins Cullins and the late Robert McNeal Cullins.
Heather is survived by her husband of 23 years, William "Billy" Greene; daughters, Katelynn Greene and Alexis Greene; brothers, Skip and Ashley; and sisters, Sheila and Rebecca.
All services are private.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 29, 2020
