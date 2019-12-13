Hedy Barnes-Lide

Service Information
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC
29720
(803)-285-3261
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Lancaster Memorial Park
Obituary
Hedy Barnes-Lide, 58, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Leonard George Barnes and Doretha Shannon Barnes.
Survivors include daughter, Tiamara Minott of Brooklyn, N.Y.; brother, Leonard G. Barnes of Brooklyn; and sisters, Darlene Bailey and Gloria Coleman, both of Lancaster, and Sherry Barnes of Brooklyn.
Graveside services were 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13, at Lancaster Memorial Park.
Viewing was 1-7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 14, 2019
