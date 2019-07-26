Heinrich Oliver Blackwood, 74
LANCASTER – Heinrich Oliver Blackwood, 74, died Monday, July 15, 2019.
He was the son of the late Hylton Blackwood and Albertine Henry Blackwood and was married to Mavis Williams Blackwood.
Survivors include son, Paul Blackwood of Waxhaw, N.C.; sisters, Vyris Nelson of Conyers, Ga. and Cora Thompson of West Hartford, Conn.; and brothers, Noel Blackwood of N. Miami, Fla., Vernon Blackwood of Windsor, Conn., and Renard Blackwood of Brooklyn, N.Y.
Services are 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Crawford Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.
Viewing is noon Wednesday, July 31, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on July 27, 2019