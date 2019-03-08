LANCASTER – Helen Bowers Davis, 87, died Thursday, March 7, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Thomas Benton "T.B." Bowers and Faye Robertson Bowers.
Survivors include son, Bruce Davis of Lancaster; daughter, Terri Davis of Murrells Inlet; sister, Sara B. Bowers of Kershaw; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, in Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery and also at 1841 Starmount Circle, Lancaster.
Memorials may be made to the .
Baker Funeral Home of Kershaw is in charge.
Baker Funeral Home
210 East Hilton Street
Kershaw, SC 29067
803-457-4771
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 10, 2019