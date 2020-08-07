Or Copy this URL to Share

She was the daughter of the late Maggie Gamble McGuirt and William David McGuirt. She was married to the late George W. "Jack" Hunter Jr.

Survivors include daughters, Jeanette McCord of Anderson and Amy Dixon of Richburg; sons, Ronald R. Hunter, Glenn C. Hunter of Lancaster, Mark W. Hunter of Clover and G. Barry Hunter of Columbia; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Services were 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Immanuel Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Tim Anderson and Dr. James Hilton, with burial at Lancaster Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Immanuel Church, Lancaster Council On Aging, LSPCA or the

