Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Maxwell "Max" Clyburn. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 210 East Hilton Street Kershaw , SC 29067 (803)-457-4771 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Max Clyburn passed away in his sleep Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at MUSC Health - Lancaster.

Born in Kershaw on July 4, 1940, he was the son of the late Henry Lewis and Grace Truesdale Clyburn.

Mr. Clyburn graduated from Kershaw High School in 1958 and from Presbyterian College in 1962. While at Presbyterian, he played on the golf team and was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity. He led the team as the number one player for three of his four years, and was MVP twice. He also earned his master's degree from Winthrop University.

Mr. Clyburn was an employee of the Lancaster County School System for over 30 years, where he taught world history, world geography, special education, psychology and sociology. He began his teaching career at South Junior High and taught at Barr Street and Lancaster High School. He also coached multiple sports, including golf and basketball. In 27 years as coach of the LHS golf team, Max's teams compiled a record of 556-93-3, or an .857 winning percentage. His teams featured two undefeated seasons, 12 regional titles, 24 state tournament appearances, an individual state medalist in 1973 and Max was selected as state high school coach of the year four times. He was nominated for the National High School Golf Coach of the Year in 1977. Max also coached the USC-L golf team for three years. He was a member of Lancaster Golf Club and the Senior Golfers of S.C.

He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Lancaster, where he served on the Session and was superintendent of the Sunday school. He also volunteered at MUSC Health - Lancaster.

He was predeceased by his wife, Ruth S. Clyburn.

He is survived by his son, Robert M. "Bob" Clyburn (Mary) of Greenville, and their three children, Grayson, Evelyn (Jon) and Hayes. He is also survived by a brother, Lewis T. "Terry" Clyburn and his wife, Pam, of Kershaw; and a sister, Graceann C. Jones and her husband, Charles, also of Kershaw.

The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall of First Presbyterian Church of Lancaster, 700 N. Main St., at noon Saturday Dec. 21.

A celebration of life service will follow at 2 p.m. and conclude with burial at Lancaster Memorial Park, 1389 Memorial Park Road.

The casket will be placed in the church sanctuary at noon on Saturday prior to the service.

Memorials in his honor may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, Lancaster, P.O. Box 990, Lancaster, SC 29721.

Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw, LANCASTER – Max Clyburn passed away in his sleep Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at MUSC Health - Lancaster.Born in Kershaw on July 4, 1940, he was the son of the late Henry Lewis and Grace Truesdale Clyburn.Mr. Clyburn graduated from Kershaw High School in 1958 and from Presbyterian College in 1962. While at Presbyterian, he played on the golf team and was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity. He led the team as the number one player for three of his four years, and was MVP twice. He also earned his master's degree from Winthrop University.Mr. Clyburn was an employee of the Lancaster County School System for over 30 years, where he taught world history, world geography, special education, psychology and sociology. He began his teaching career at South Junior High and taught at Barr Street and Lancaster High School. He also coached multiple sports, including golf and basketball. In 27 years as coach of the LHS golf team, Max's teams compiled a record of 556-93-3, or an .857 winning percentage. His teams featured two undefeated seasons, 12 regional titles, 24 state tournament appearances, an individual state medalist in 1973 and Max was selected as state high school coach of the year four times. He was nominated for the National High School Golf Coach of the Year in 1977. Max also coached the USC-L golf team for three years. He was a member of Lancaster Golf Club and the Senior Golfers of S.C.He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Lancaster, where he served on the Session and was superintendent of the Sunday school. He also volunteered at MUSC Health - Lancaster.He was predeceased by his wife, Ruth S. Clyburn.He is survived by his son, Robert M. "Bob" Clyburn (Mary) of Greenville, and their three children, Grayson, Evelyn (Jon) and Hayes. He is also survived by a brother, Lewis T. "Terry" Clyburn and his wife, Pam, of Kershaw; and a sister, Graceann C. Jones and her husband, Charles, also of Kershaw.The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall of First Presbyterian Church of Lancaster, 700 N. Main St., at noon Saturday Dec. 21.A celebration of life service will follow at 2 p.m. and conclude with burial at Lancaster Memorial Park, 1389 Memorial Park Road.The casket will be placed in the church sanctuary at noon on Saturday prior to the service.Memorials in his honor may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, Lancaster, P.O. Box 990, Lancaster, SC 29721.Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw, www.bakerfunerals.com , is serving the Clyburn family. Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close