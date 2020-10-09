LANCASTER – Henry M. Broughton, 86, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
He was a son of the late Furman (Dock) and Eva Williams Broughton. He was married to Jo Anne Barker Broughton.
Survivors include his wife; daughter, Pamela Broughton Kay; brother, Furman Broughton; and sister, Shirley Phillips.
Services are 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Brian Saxon, with burial at Lancaster Memorial Park.
Visitation is 1-2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home in Lancaster.
Published in The Lancaster News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.