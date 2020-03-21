|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Heyward Eugene Moss.
|
|
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
View Map
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
LANCASTER – Heyward Eugene Moss, 80, of Lancaster, widower of Doris Evelyn Bagwell Moss, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at White Oak Manor.
He was born April 14, 1939, in Indian Land, a son of the late Austin Odell Moss and Olivia Hood Bennett Moss.
Mr. Moss retired from Duke Power and was a member and lay person of New Cut Presbyterian Church. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Mr. Moss enjoyed farming, music, singing and playing string instruments. He loved his tractor, going to the mountains and spending time with his family and friends.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Moss will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 23, at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Wayne Dickson officiating.
Mr. Moss is survived by a son, Heyward Moss Jr. and his wife, Angela, of Great Falls; three daughters, Debra Southerland and her husband, Harold, of Holden Beach, N.C., Janice Moss of Lancaster and Vicki Stanley and her husband, Kevin, of Ridgeway; a brother, William "Bill" Moss and his wife, Gail, of York; two sisters, Betty Papesh and her husband, Ron, of Pinehurst and Joyce Moss of Indian Land; 13 grandchildren, Chad, Justin, Bradley, Clayton, Joshua, Benjamin, Jason, Jordan, Jaxon, Janson, Payton, Samantha and Madison; and nine great-grandchildren, Cambri, Taylin, Maddox, Presley, Deacon, Emma, Aubrey, Rylan and Asher.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild, Rachel Dianne Moss; two brothers, Henry Moss and Donald Moss; and a sister, Margaret Blanton.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Monday, March 23, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Due to the virus restrictions, the family understands if you do not feel safe and do not attend at this time. A separate celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Notes to the family may be made at lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Moss.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 21, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|