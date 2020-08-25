1/
Hollis Jean (Crockett) Wright
LANCASTER – Hollis Jean Crockett Wright, 83, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Herman and Dorothy Crockett.
Survivors include sons, Daniel Wade Jr. and Darren Wade, both of Lancaster, daughters, Kathy Wade McIlwain, Donna Wade Rhoney, Barbara Wade Clyburn, Pearlene Wade Jackson and Monica Wade Davis, all of Lancaster; sister, Delois C. White of Lancaster; 27 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren.
Services were 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Revs. Kenneth Cauthen and AnThony Pelham, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.

Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
