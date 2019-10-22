Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Horace Samuel Small. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Mr. Horace Samuel Small, 85, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at his home.

He was born Aug. 9, 1934, in Camden, the son of Joseph Perry Small and Nannie Cornelia Hinson Small. He was the husband of Eva Plyler Small.

Mr. Small served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from Bowater, where he worked as an operator in the wood yard. Mr. Small was a Mason and a Shriner. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mr. Small also enjoyed watching westerns and NASCAR races. He and Eva enjoyed spending time at their beach home. His family was his world and he enjoyed all the time he could spend with them, and his dogs Pepe and Scrappy. Mr. Small was a member of Zion United Methodist Church.

Mr. Small is survived by his wife of 63 years, Eva Small; his son, Horace Milburn Small (Virginia Hayes Small); his daughter, Cheryl "Chere" Hayes (Jimmy, "David"); four grandchildren, Maegan Twitty (Josh), James "Jamie" Hayes (fiancée, Courtney Snipes), Bethany Hayes and Tara Hayes; three great-grandchildren, James Dixon "JD" Twitty, William Colt Twitty and Mattie Grace Twitty; a sister, Clara "Snooks" Ford; an aunt, Lois Small; and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Small was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Mary Ellen Webster and Carolyn Miles.

The celebration of life funeral service for Mr. Small was 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Zion United Methodist Church, officiated by the Revs. Mike Burgess and Michael Jarrell. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Burgess Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or Zion United Methodist Church, 1665 Zion Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.

