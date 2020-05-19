LANCASTER – Hosea Clayton McWhirter, 93, died Monday, May 18, 2020.
He was a son of the late Roy and Allie Harris McWhirter.
Survivors include daughters, Bishop Robenia Hill of Lancaster and Trina Culp of Charlotte; son, Maurice McWhirter of Charlotte; sister, Annie V. Footman of Columbia; brother, Ormand Lewis of Savannah, Ga.; goddaughter, Doretha Belk of Lancaster; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Services are 1 p.m. Friday, May 22, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial at Old Bethel Presbyterian Cemetery in Waxhaw, N.C.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 20, 2020