LANCASTER – Mr. Howard Eugene Strickland Sr., 80, of Lancaster passed away Saturday, Jan., 4, 2020, at Dorn VA Medical Center.
He was born July 26, 1939, in Opp, Ala., a son of the late Jake Pinckney Strickland and Cannie Lee Cook Strickland. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Mr. Strickland loved to work in his garden and yard and plant flowers. He enjoyed fishing and being outdoors around the fire pit. Mr. Strickland was big into politics and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Mr. Strickland is survived by a son, Howard Eugene Strickland Jr. and his wife, Tiffany, of Lancaster; a daughter, Sandra Blanton Morgan and her husband, David, of Lancaster; a brother, Jesse Monroe Strickland Sr. of Lancaster; a sister, Chessie Lee Allen of Lancaster; a special niece and friend, Agnes Hudson of Lancaster; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from noon-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the home of Howard E. Strickland Jr., 1786 Shamrock Ave., Lancaster, SC 29720.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Strickland.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 8, 2020