He was born Dec. 25, 1936, in Chesterfield, a son of the late John Phillip Sellers and Lilly Mae Wilkerson Sellers, and was the devoted husband of Sybil Threatt Sellers.

Mr. Sellers enjoyed riding motorcycles and yard work. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp and was also a Mason and a Shriner.

Mr. Sellers loved spending time with his family and his Sunday school class. He was a member of White Springs Baptist Church.

Mr. Sellers is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sybil Threatt Sellers; sons, Kim Sellers and his wife, Wendy, of Lancaster, Mark Sellers of Byron, Ga., and Richard Sellers of Lancaster; grandchildren, Dillion Sellers and Anna Hicks (Chris); great-grandchildren, Conner and Owen Hicks; brother, Thomas Sellers (Joyce) of Charlotte; and sister, Ann Dobson (Ben) of Alexander, Va.

Mr. Sellers was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Delbert Sellers, Aaron Sellers and J.W. Sellers; and sisters, Patricia Snipes, Bea Myers and Ruth Griffin.

The celebration of life funeral service for Mr. Sellers was 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at White Springs Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Mike Hammond and Maxie Threatt. Burial was private at Lancaster Memorial Park.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Burgess Funeral Home, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, and suggest memorial contributions be made to White Springs Baptist Church, 1249 Grace Ave., Lancaster; or the , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

